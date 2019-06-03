VIDEO: Watch an 11-year-old girl manhandle opposing lineman in training drills

While an ever-growing percentage of the overall high school football population, it’s still relatively rare to see a female player lined up to start a game. As it turns out, the 11-and-under youth football national champions had a bull of a female offensive lineman up front, and she’s still taking names.

Meet Sia. The Southern California native suits up as an offensive lineman (lineperson?) for the Wilmington-Carson Pilots, a Los Angeles youth football powerhouse that traditionally competes for multiple age group titles on the elite American Youth Football circuit. In 2018, the Pilots were runners-up in the 12-U division while it won the title with the 11-U team.

That 11-and-under team in turn featured an impressive line on both sides of the ball. And one of the anchors of that line was a female front liner named Sia.

She is DOMINATING the boys 😮 pic.twitter.com/Cfe4mixHdu — Overtime (@overtime) June 2, 2019

Then, in one-on-one line competition drills at a recent offseason event, Sia gained attention for dominating a single opposing lineman, completely pantsing him when lined up as a defensive linemen, then shifting him off when playing an offensive role.

It was a dominant training performance from Sia, albeit against a single opponent. While high school is still years in the future, if Sia can continue to progress as she has during her youth career, she could be a true contributor. The size advantage likely won’t stick, but the determination might.