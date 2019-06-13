VIDEO: Watch Arkadelphia (Ark.) Bulldogs AAU basketball team force OT with heady off-the-back inbounds

Think quick: There are 2 seconds left in a game and your basketball team trails by 2. You have the ball under the basket for an inbounds play. What do you do?

If you’re like the Arkadelphia Bulldogs, you inbounds the ball off an opponents back, elevate and hit a lay-in, proving your inbounds player has enormous brass ones in the process.

That’s precisely what unfolded at a recent tournament, where the inbounds player used his opponent’s back to regain possession, then elevated straight up at the rim for a dunk, which slipped home just before the buzzer.

The slam tied the game at 45, sending it to overtime. What happened from there we’re not entirely sure, but we’re also not entirely sure that matters. After all, not many people really pay attention to how a team performs on the AAU circuit.

What everyone wants are the crazy individual highlights, and in that the Bulldogs certainly achieved their aim with one big dunk.