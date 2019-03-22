USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Watch Bentonville (Ark.) High School senior Preston Crawford squat 600 pounds

Press Crawford squats 600 pounds for Bentonville (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Football

By March 22, 2019

By: |

Preston Crawford is a 6-foot, 180-pound junior who lines up at running back and linebacker for Bentonville (Ark.) High School. He’s fast, athletic and a versatile talent.

In other words, he’s probably not the first player you’d peg to squat a whopping 600 pounds. But here we are.

That’s Crawford below. And that is 600 pounds he has on the bar that rests on the back of his shoulders. His teammates immediately went nuts for a reason: If Crawford can squat 600 pounds, all of those teammates should be able to.

That’s not saying they will, of course, but watching a 180 pound athlete squad 600 pounds cleanly, and with relative ease is the kind of thing that can make a team believe. Apparently it’s time for Bentonville to believe.

