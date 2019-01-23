USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Watch Chad Johnson Jr. get up on wild Moss of defender

Chad Johnson Jr. is the son of an NFL receiving legend. Now, he’s showing that his father’s dramatic skills didn’t fall too far from the tree.

Johnson Jr. is a junior wide receiver at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds he’s rapidly growing into his frame, and he has explosive athleticism that earned scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona State, Oregon State and FAU, and a commitment to Arizona State.

Now, he’s playing on the spring combine circuit, and he’s showing some of his personal skills. Chief among them is a knack for thoroughly embarrassing defensive backs who try to face guard him.

Case in point: This wild “Moss” catch from a recent spring skills tournament. Look, you don’t have to like Johnson Jr., but everyone has to recognize that there are few receivers in the nation who could successfully pull off a catch like this. It’s not that the defender was playing particularly poor defense. He just didn’t turn his head for the ball.

That was enough of a fatal flaw for Johnson Jr. to exploit. After next year, we get to see if he can do the same thing in the Pac-12.

