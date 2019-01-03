VIDEO: Watch Fla. HS DT Angelu Nunu bench 500 pounds with ease

Angelu Nunu is a junior defensive lineman from Union County High School (Lake Butler, Fla.) who holds just one Power 5 conference offer.

Something tells us that may change soon.

That’s a high schooler benching 500 😵 (via bryangriffis/IG) pic.twitter.com/eE4Nk4nA9V — Overtime (@overtime) January 2, 2019

That’s Nunu above, bench pressing a whopping 500 pounds as if it’s no big deal. In fact, it was such a blasé accomplishment, Nunu did it while wearing slides. Really.

The 6-foot-2, 285 pound offensive lineman has thus far largely escaped the attention of major programs. Yes, he holds a scholarship offer form Arizona, but outside of that it’s programs like Florida Atlantic and UAB jockeying for his service.

Of course, that’s before major programs — and their coaching staffs — got a chance to see him lifting 500 pounds like that. It’s frightening how easy that bench max attempt was for the junior.

At the very least, he’s got us watching now …