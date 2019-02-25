VIDEO: Watch Florida high school WR Vontarious Hill make an acrobatic double catch at The Opening Orlando

As The Opening regional competitions make their tour around the country, the search for new top players rolls on. And while he wasn’t the top receiver at the Orlando stop according to the official camp assessments, there’s no question that Vontarious ‘Von’ Hill pulled down the wildest grab of the weekend.

Here’s Hill’s weekend masterpiece, taken in Central Florida against a fellow Opening Orlando defensive back whose identity has been shielded for his privacy and protection (and, frankly, because we just don’t know who he is).

Then again, it doesn’t particularly matter who it is. The Pine Forest High School (Pensacola, Fla.) junior may have made a play like this against anyone, because hands like that are an unquantifiable and unstoppable asset. The fact that Hill never gave up on the catch, that he kept fighting for the ball and eventually pulled it down, is a pretty remarkable testament to his competitiveness, and helps explain why he’s already received scholarship offers from the likes of Illinois, Maryland and Oregon despite not being ranked by 247Sports.

Who knows if there are more catches like this in Hill’s bag, and whether he’ll be able to keep his roll going once the 2019 season arrives. For now, he sure looks like an intriguing prospect with enormous athleticism and that extra little bit of hand-eye coordination that could make him a bona fide star at the next level.