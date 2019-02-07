USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Watch JaQuavion Boston-Gaines make the most of a technical for hanging on the rim

Ja'Quavion Boston-Gaines hangs on the rim after a dunk for LaFayette High in Alabama (Photo: @overtime/Twitter screen shot) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: Watch JaQuavion Boston-Gaines make the most of a technical for hanging on the rim

Boys Basketball

VIDEO: Watch JaQuavion Boston-Gaines make the most of a technical for hanging on the rim

If you’re going to land yourself a technical foul for hanging on the rim, you might as well make the most of it. At least that’s clearly the approach being taken by JaQuavion Boston-Gaines, the LaFayette (Ala.) High School senior who did just that during his team’s 81-30 rout of Woodland (Ala.) High School.

Boston-Gaines is a multi-sport star at LaFayette, an All-State pick as a defensive back on the football team and a star shortstop on the baseball team. In between he’s used his remarkable athleticism to emerge as a standout for the school’s basketball team.

The kid can play, regardless of sport, and when he was faced with a game where the outcome was clearly not in doubt, he decided to make the most of a fast break. The result? An enormous dunk followed by a brief acrobatic routine on the rim itself.

Yes, that’s worthy of a technical foul. Yes, to a degree it was showing up an opponent. At the same time, was it awesome? Absolutely.

After all, technical fouls come and go. A highlight like this lives forever.

, , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/video-watch-jaquavion-boston-gaines-make-the-most-of-a-technical-for-hanging-on-the-rim
VIDEO: Watch JaQuavion Boston-Gaines make the most of a technical for hanging on the rim
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.