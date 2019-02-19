VIDEO: Watch LaMelo Ball come up lame after self-assisted reverse slam

LaMelo Ball returned to action with SPIRE Academy on President’s Day, and he didn’t disappoint in his time back on the court, racking up 14 points and 12 assists in a 102-83 SPIRE win against Springdale (Md.) Prep.

Still, there was one moment that stuck out: This self-assisting reverse dunk, in which Ball set himself up on the break, threw down cleanly and then came down a bit worse for wear.

We can’t say that LaMelo’s slam was NBA Dunk Contest worthy, but it was as creative as some of what we saw on Saturday, at just as smooth. And the best news was that the injury LaMelo suffered on this dunk apparently wasn’t serious in any way.

More concerning: The real headlines that emerged from the win was more about a significant brawl that developed on the court.

LAMELO BALL FIGHT BREAKS LOOSE AT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME! SPIRE ACADEMY VS SPRINGDALE PREP pic.twitter.com/ppwW8D7ll5 — Lil Lambo (@NoMercyLambo) February 19, 2019

LaMelo largely stayed on the periphery of the skirmish and didn’t throw a punch. We’ll see what discipline, if any, emerges from the farrago, but the fisticuffs certainly cast a shadow over an otherwise impressive win and performance from the youngest Ball brother.