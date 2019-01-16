VIDEO: Watch LaMelo Ball pull up and drain a trey from midcourt

Say what you will about LaMelo Ball, but the young man is not afraid to take a big shot. From anywhere.

On Tuesday, SPIRE Institute found itself locked in a true game with previously undefeated Brush High School (Lyndhurst, Ohio). And in the midst of a game that could have gone either way, the youngest Ball brother decided to go full Steph Curry, pulling up and launching a three-pointer from full-on midcourt.

It was a heck of a shot, and accounted for three of Ball’s game-high 22 on the evening. Yet the most impressive part of Ball’s big jumper may have been just how smooth it was off his hand. Seriously, was anyone actually shocked that shot was going in once Ball released it?

We weren’t, but then again, Ball has been draining deep shots since before he could suit up in sanctioned high school competition.

Now he’s back competing for a high school that doesn’t meet full eligibility standards in most places, bookending a scholastic career in which he’s made remarkable shots outside of the traditional bounds of high school competition.