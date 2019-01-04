VIDEO: Watch LSU signee Cade York drills Under Armour All-America Game record 59-yard FG

Placekickers rarely receive high star ratings by recruiting services, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t important. A reliable, strong-legged placekicker could even be the difference between a national championship or narrow miss, all puns intended.

LSU fans have to feel pretty good about their future after incoming freshman Cade York drilled an Under Amour All-America Game record 59-yard field goal.

What happens when you hit the longest field goal in Under Armour All-America Game history? You put on the crown and swag out in the @UAFootball All-America Game throne! 👑👑👑 #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/wlTTuJ9oZm — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 3, 2019

York’s connection also made for a pretty rare moment: A place kicker ascending the team throne and donning a crown as the anointed king of the moment.

York is a Texas native who played for Prosper High School and also held a scholarship offer to Minnesota and the Air Force, but opted to sign with LSU. He was not given a star-rating by ESPN, but was handed a 3-star rating by 247Sports.