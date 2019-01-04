USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Watch LSU signee Cade York drills Under Armour All-America Game record 59-yard FG

VIDEO: Watch LSU signee Cade York drills Under Armour All-America Game record 59-yard FG

VIDEO: Watch LSU signee Cade York drills Under Armour All-America Game record 59-yard FG

Jan 3, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Team Flash kicker Cade York (98) kicks and makes makes a 59 yard field goal during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Placekickers rarely receive high star ratings by recruiting services, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t important. A reliable, strong-legged placekicker could even be the difference between a national championship or narrow miss, all puns intended.

LSU fans have to feel pretty good about their future after incoming freshman Cade York drilled an Under Amour All-America Game record 59-yard field goal.

York’s connection also made for a pretty rare moment: A place kicker ascending the team throne and donning a crown as the anointed king of the moment.

York is a Texas native who played for Prosper High School and also held a scholarship offer to Minnesota and the Air Force, but opted to sign with LSU. He was not given a star-rating by ESPN, but was handed a 3-star rating by 247Sports.

VIDEO: Watch LSU signee Cade York drills Under Armour All-America Game record 59-yard FG
