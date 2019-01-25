VIDEO: Watch LSU signee Kardell Thomas eat 2,500+ calories of boudin balls in 3 minutes

Kardell Thomas is a very large man.

The LSU signee and Southern University Lab offensive guard stands 6-foot-2.5 and 356 pounds. He’s a walking, pancake blocking beast, with plenty of attitude and self confidence to spare. Naturally, like all 350+ pound human beings, Thomas eats a lot. Like, a scarily large amount.

Case in point: Kardell Thomas and the case of the boudin balls.

Overtime hosted a competition between Thomas and two of his Southern University Lab teammates — fellow LSU signee Tyrion Davis, a running back, and Marlon Corey, a defensive back — to see whether Thomas or a team of Davis and Corey could consume more cajun boudin balls in the span of three minutes.

For the uninitiated, boudin balls are small, friend sausage balls traditionally eaten with a creole mustard sauce.

The results required a roll of antacids just to watch. And the video playback provided a true appreciation of just how enormous Thomas’ hands are. In the end, the two-man team edged out Thomas by a count of 38 to 34.

That also means a ridiculous calorie count from one meal. It’s estimated that a single boudin ball has approximately 76 calories. That means Thomas consumed more than 2,500 calories in just three minutes.

All of those calories get put to good use on Thomas’ massive frame, and they help make him the human bulldozer he is.