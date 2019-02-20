VIDEO: Watch No. 1 overall 2020 football recruit Zach Evans squat 605 pounds

Zachary Evans is a profoundly talented young running back. The proverbial “bell cow” back for Galena Park (Texas) North Shore High has risen to the top of the Class of 2020 recruiting rankings, now sitting at No. 1 overall in 247Sports’ most recent list.

He’s 6-foot, 213 pounds of explosive muscle, which makes his ability to squat 605 pounds multiple times all the more impressive.

This is Zach Evans on a squat workout:

Top RB Zach Evans with BACK TO BACK squats at 605 😐 @Runzekerun01 (via @CoachJP3) pic.twitter.com/B3mM4pY8Ff — Overtime (@overtime) February 20, 2019

That, folks, is impressive. Not once, but twice Evans drops down and lands a picture perfect squat at 605 pounds, more than three times his weight. Add to that a 4.5 second 40-yard dash, a 34-inch vertical and the kind of competitive willpower to simply bowl over anyone in his way, and it’s not hard to see why the nation’s top programs are all in hot pursuit of Mr. Evans.

In the meantime, it’s worth keeping an eye on Evans’ next display of freak show athleticism, whatever it is. It’s only February, so there’s still plenty of time before The Opening Finals, when the full rundown will be on display.