VIDEO: Watch Okla. G Ty Hughes' assist of the year on a no-look pass

There are no look passes, and then there are faith-based passes. The one tossed up by Oklahoma guard Ty Hughes is somehow distinctly both.

Hughes plays for Sterling (Okla.) High School, and he and his teammates visited Rush Springs for a Friday night tipoff. After a Rush Springs drive in the lane was snuffed out, creating a loose ball, Hughes somehow came up with the ball, saw a streaking player out of the corner of his eye and launched a spot perfect pass over the top of his head. It was a no-look, over-the-head fastbreak pass par excellence, and it was perfect.

Brady Bridges was the lucky recipient of the pass in question, which led to a nifty layup for Sterling in a 48-29 win.

The assist was, by some distance, the most impressive helper of the 2018-19 season thus far. We may not know whether it holds up as such for some time, but it will certainly be hard to top.