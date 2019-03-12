VIDEO: Watch Shaqir O'Neal, Shaq's son, dunk over someone in the paint

Shaqir O’Neal is doing more and more O’Neal family things.

The Crossroads School sophomore continues to develop more and more of the elite athleticism that has characterized both his father and, to this point, his brother’s careers.

His latest act may be the largest step in that direction yet. No, it wasn’t in a game, or any other competitive setting, but Shaqir O’Neal is now dunking over people.

And no, no one was hurt in the making of this video. Not the nice man who served as an in-paint prop, not the young O’Neal and not any of the bystanders, either.

Is this the start of Shaqir O’Neal’s real push into the upper echelon of college basketball recruiting? He’s been steadily building buzz, and he’s beginning to show the athleticism and talent to back up his name recognition.

Maybe it is. Or maybe this is another flash in the pan that nets the O’Neal family more recognition. Either way, it’s plenty of fun in the moment, isn’t it?