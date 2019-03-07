VIDEO: Watch Virginia high school star DeMarr McRae self-assist on thunder dunk

The Virginia state basketball semifinals and finals are ongoing, and we may already have the highlight of the title round.

During John Marshall High School’s (Richmond, Va.) Virginia Class 3 state semifinal against Phoebus (Va.) High School, Marshall found itself chasing the game when it pulled away a steal near its own defensive perimeter.

Senior DeMarr McRae immediately popped out ahead on the break, ready for an outlet pass. He got the pass, somehow turned a dribble into a pitch perfect bounce assist, then threw down a monster slam.

It was a touchstone moment in Newport News, with McRae seemingly putting Marshall on path to a spot in the state title game.

Instead, it wasn’t to be. Phoebus pulled out the back-and-forth contest, in overtime, 74-71. The loss ended McRae’s high school career.

At least he went out with a bang.