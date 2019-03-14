VIDEO: Watch Wisconsin high school shotput star Andrew Stone deadlift 675 pounds

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that a high school shotput standout would produce one of the most notable weightlifting videos you’ll see. That doesn’t make it less impressive.

Andrew Stone, an offensive lineman and shotput star at Fond du Lac (Wis.) High School filmed his recent max lifting session as he continues to train for the spring season. The result was a truly impressive 675-pound effort that the 6-foot, 260-pound senior got up with relative ease.

Well, at least as easy as anyone can possibly lift 675 pounds. Here’s what it looked like:

That is a serious, serious deadlift. An almost bar-breaking deadlift. And it’s part of the strength regimen that landed Stone a track and field scholarship at Wisconsin, where he’ll start in the fall.

Before that, he has some long throws and big lifts ahead of him. Whether any of them can top this 675-pound effort? Who knows. If he does, it will be quite the scene.