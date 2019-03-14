USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Watch Wisconsin high school shotput star Andrew Stone deadlift 675 pounds

Fond du Lac shotput star Andrew Stone (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: Watch Wisconsin high school shotput star Andrew Stone deadlift 675 pounds

Boys Track and Field

VIDEO: Watch Wisconsin high school shotput star Andrew Stone deadlift 675 pounds

By March 14, 2019

By: |

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that a high school shotput standout would produce one of the most notable weightlifting videos you’ll see. That doesn’t make it less impressive.

Andrew Stone, an offensive lineman and shotput star at Fond du Lac (Wis.) High School filmed his recent max lifting session as he continues to train for the spring season. The result was a truly impressive 675-pound effort that the 6-foot, 260-pound senior got up with relative ease.

Well, at least as easy as anyone can possibly lift 675 pounds. Here’s what it looked like:

That is a serious, serious deadlift. An almost bar-breaking deadlift. And it’s part of the strength regimen that landed Stone a track and field scholarship at Wisconsin, where he’ll start in the fall.

Before that, he has some long throws and big lifts ahead of him. Whether any of them can top this 675-pound effort? Who knows. If he does, it will be quite the scene.

, , , Boys Track and Field, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/video-watch-wisconsin-high-school-shotput-star-andrew-stone-deadlift-675-pounds
VIDEO: Watch Wisconsin high school shotput star Andrew Stone deadlift 675 pounds
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.