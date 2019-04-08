VIDEO: Watch WR Kobe Stewart go behind-the-back on insane 7v7 catch

Now this is what you call a highlight.

Competing in a spring Adidas Premium 7v7 competition, Kobe Stewart produced what might just be the play of the 7v7 season, grabbing a catch and then eluding a pack of defenders by slipping the ball behind his back, all in stride as he raced through a seam, to a sideline and then to the end zone.

Suffice to say, it was really something.

The question now is whether that one play can amplify Stewart’s recruiting. The three-star prospect from Marietta (Ga.) High School holds scholarship offers from the likes of Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Illinois and Syracuse.

That’s strong, but the kind of play he pulled off in the Premium game is an entirely different level. Either way, he certainly now has our attention.