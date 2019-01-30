VIDEO: Watching 5-foot-6 Ga. PG Stevin Greene dunk is mesmerizing

Remember when Mugsy Bogues dunked? It was mystifying. This is like that, except even more striking.

The man elevating straight up and throwing down an absolutely righteous dunk in the video below is Stevin Greene. Like Bogues before him, Greene stands just 5-foot-6 but possesses a vertical leap more traditionally reserved for a cartoon character. And in the most recent Morgan County High School (Madison, Ga.) game against Hart County (Hartwell, Ga.), Greene snuck up behind the Hart County defense on an inbounds play and blew up the entire gym.

That’s how you sneak behind the defense and create a game-breaking play, folks. The bucket was one of the more impressive in Morgan County’s 66-55 victory, and certainly one of the more impressive of Greene’s season. After all, it would be hard for a 5-foot-6 point guard to one-up a high-rising dunk.

And that wasn’t just a dunk. That was a religious experience for people of a shorter stature.

Greene is a senior, and it appears he has yet to make a college decision. If that’s because no school has yet been willing to take a chance on Greene overcoming his diminutive stature, well, they should take a second look. After all, athleticism like Greene’s doesn’t just grow on trees.