Ohio high school wrestlers accused of assaulting 12-year-old teammate

Six Ohio high school wrestlers could face charges after assaulting a 12-year-old teammate, according to The Courier.

Additionally, a 45-year-old who was referred to as an assistant coach faces misdemeanor child endangering charges for witnessing the incident but not interfering, according to 10TV.

On Feb. 5, several juvenile wrestlers from Vinton County High School (McArthur, Ohio) ganged up on the 12-year-old boy, performing actions such as jumping on top of him, tying his feet up, spanking and anally probing him, according to The Courier.

The outlet added that the boy got up at one point and walked to at treadmill before one of the other wrestlers picked him up and put him on the ground.

This lasted “continuously” for about half an hour, including a point where wrestler put his hand down his own pants and then wiped it on the victim’s face, according to a sheriff’s report obtained by 10TV.

Dewey Thacker, who was referred to as an assistant coach by the sheriff’s report, had not been approved by the school-board to be an assistant coach or volunteer, according to the outlets.

The police report stated that Thacker said “the boys are always horsing around and that he did not think anything of the incident. He admitted that he should have said something and regretted his lack of actions in the matter,” according to 10TV.

The head coach was not present at the time and notified parents and the school when he found out about the incident, the outlets reported.

Vinton County prosecutor Trecia Kimes-Brown told the outlets she plans to file juvenile charges against the accused aggressors, which could include assault, unlawful restraint and sexual imposition.