Virginia high school football coach investigated for assault in locker room

A Virginia high school football coach stands accused of an alleged assault against a player in the locker room at an opposing school.

As reported by Virginia CBS affiliate WTKR, New Kent (Va.) High School football coach John Fulks stands accused of an alleged assault against one of his own players. The physical incident reportedly happened on November 8, when New Kent visited Smithfield (Va.) High School, and captured its season finale, 28-0.

While the result on the field might not have sparked any negative attention, the pregame lead up certainly did. While few details are known about the alleged altercation between coach and player, the incident as described by the player was significant enough to bring charges against Fulks.

Per WTKR, Fulks was charged with simple assault Wednesday and turned himself in before he was released on acknowledgment of the need to appear in court when called before it.

There has yet to be any word about whether Fulks could receive any concurrent penalty from his particular school.