Virginia high school football coach proposes to cheerleading coach on 50-yard line

A Virginia high school football coach proposed to his girlfriend, the school’s cheerleading coach, on the 50-yard line of the football field.

As reported by Richmond ABC affiliate WRIC, James River High School (Richmond, Va.) head football coach James Riley III proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Gahagan, the school’s head cheerleading coach. And when it came time to propose, Riley III knew the only place to do it.

Surrounded by former and current high school students, coaching colleagues, coworkers, family members and the school administration, Riley III proposed on the 50-yard line of the school’s football field.

Gahagan said yes, and raved about the proposal.

“I can’t think of a more perfect place for the love of my life to ask me to marry him than on the 50-yard line in the center of the field,” Gahagan told WRIC.

The two coaches said their shared passions around football games, as well as wrestling (they co-coaches a wrestling team together in the past) brought them together after they initially met each other at the school.

Now they’ll be married with James River to thank, both for their introduction and the perfect proposal.