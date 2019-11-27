Virginia high school football coach sentenced to jail time for stealing equipment from old school

A Virginia high school football coach who allegedly stole equipment from one school and brought it to his new job has been sentenced to 24 months in jail, though 22 of those months will be suspended.

The case of Hermitage High School (Henrico, Va.) football coach Dave Bedwell has finally come to a head after a remarkable transition from L.C. Bird High School athletic director to Hermitage football coach. Along the way he allegedly brought some football equipment from Bird to Hermitage, then charged Hermitage uniforms to an account at Bird.

As reported by Virginia CBS affiliate WTVR, Bedwell claims that he planned to return the equipment to Bird. He has also since refunded the account he charged for the Hermitage uniforms.

Because of the ongoing case against him, Bedwell was placed on paid leave throughout 2019 while the legal case against him proceeded. As a result, he has yet to coach the school he is contracted to.

Now there’s a clear path for him to return, provided Hermitage decides to retain the coach. According to WTVR, that has yet to be determined.

“We feel it would be premature to comment except to say whatever occurs would involve a discussion with the employee, evaluation of the facts, and determination of next steps,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks wrote to WTVR.