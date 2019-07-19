USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 center Walker Kessler cuts list down to six

Woodward Academy (College Park, Georgia) center Walker Kessler cut his massive list of potential college suitors down to six: Duke, Michigan, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Auburn and California.

Last season, Kessler led Woodward to the state Final Four, averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks a game.

Kessler, ranked No. 17 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, has a diverse skill-set with the ability to be effective from the perimeter and in the paint.

Most thought Georgia would make Kessler’s final list since his father Chad, late uncle Alec, and brother Houston all suited up for the Bulldogs. Alec went on to play in the NBA with the Miami Heat from 1990-94.

Despite that, the Bulldogs did not make the cut into Kessler’s top six.

In April, Kessler told USA Today Sports that he “would have to do what’s best for me.”

Kessler has yet to set firm dates on official visits.

Chosen 25 center Walker Kessler cuts list down to six
