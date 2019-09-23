Chosen 25 center Walker Kessler commits to North Carolina

As Duke adds five-star ball handlers, North Carolina has gotten its second five-star big.

Chosen 25 center Walker Kessler became the second player in the 2020 class to commit to the Tar Heels, Dan McDonald of Rivals reported late Sunday night.

Kessler, a 7-foot-tall center who attends Woodward Academy (Atlanta), is joining fellow big Day’Ron Sharpe in the UNC class.

Last season, Kessler led Woodward to the state Final Four, averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks a game.

He told Rivals that UNC will be able to take advantage of his size down low and his ability to shoot the ball from outside.

UNC rose above the rest of Kessler’s top six, Duke, Michigan, Gonzaga, Auburn and California, to be his school of choice.

He and Sharpe, the latter of whom is listed at 6-foot-10, 246 pounds and averaged 17.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game while shooting 60 percent to help South Central High School (Winterville, North Carolina) go 30-1 and win a state title, will make an extremely formidable frontcourt duo.

Kessler is ranked as the No. 17 player in the Chosen 25.

While Sharpe isn’t listed in the USA TODAY HSS top 25 player rankings, the 247Sports Composite lists him as a five-star player and the No. 4 center in the class. This season, he will play for Montverde Academy (Florida).

North Carolina and Roy Williams are looking to get back to the championship game and take home another title. The last time the Tar Heels did so was in the 2016-17 season.

If they can’t do it this coming season, Kessler hopes to be part of the next group that does.