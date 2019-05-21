Wando goes from unranked to top three, Brentwood climbs up big

Dalton (Ga.) and Jenks (Okla.) both sit atop the Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings once again, but there’s a new team in the top three that wasn’t even in the rankings the last time around.

Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), a team that has gone 27-2-1 on the year, has entered the rankings at No. 3 on the list this week. Wando is the highest ranked team among those that were unranked in the last poll.

There’s another team in the top 10 that also had a pretty big climb to get there.

Brentwood (Tenn.) has moved up to sixth in the rankings, after barely making the rankings last time at No. 24. Before that, the team wasn’t even in the rankings. Brentwood has won five matches in a row to move up the list.

Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) cracks the top 10 of the ranks after being listed at 14th the last time the poll came out. Columbia River has also won five consecutive matches to move higher up the list.

Besides Wando, there are five teams to make the rankings this week that were unranked when the list came out last time. The following teams — McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.), Ferris (Spokane, Wash.), Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), Lakeside Atlanta School (Atlanta, Ga.), Gainesville (Ga.) — were also unranked but are on the list now.

There are four teams that received votes, but not enough to garner a Super 25 selection. Those teams are Gretna (Neb.), Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.), Bellevue (Wash.) and Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.).