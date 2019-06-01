USA Today Sports

Four-star DT Warren Brinson re-commits to Georgia football over Florida

By June 1, 2019

Warren Brinson, a four-star defensive tackle at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), announced he would attend Georgia.

Then he re-opened his recruitment.

Four months later, Brinson decided Athens was, in fact, the right place for him to play football at the next level. He re-committed to the Bulldogs program Saturday morning, choosing Georgia over Florida.

Brinson is the fourth defensive tackle in the class of 2020 to commit to Georgia, joining four-star players Jalen Carter, Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse.

With the commitment, Georgia gets its ninth four-star player, according to 247Sports rankings. This puts the team at No. 4 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC.

Brinson had 27 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for IMG last season, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4.5, 299-pound defensive tackle is expected to play a large role on the team as a senior. He showed some strong play during the spring game, something that will be needed for the team to effectively get over defensive line losses including the No. 2 player in the Chosen 25, Nolan Smith.

And now that Brinson has recruitment out of the way, he can go into the season just focused on his game.

