Warren Central the latest highly ranked Indiana team to lose to Trinity

INDIANAPOLIS – Sebastian Mata’s 39-yard field goal with 3:24 remaining lifted the Trinity High School football team to a 17-14 victory at Warren Central on Friday in a matchup of state powers from Kentucky and Indiana.

Trinity (2-0) — ranked No. 1 in Kentucky’s Class 6A — rallied from a 14-7 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the No. 1 team in Indiana’s Class 6A for the second straight week. The Shamrocks knocked off then-No. 1 Carmel 41-14 last week.

Trinity had to overcome three turnovers and a blocked field goal to win Friday.

“You come out against the fantastic team we went against tonight, and you have to grind,” Trinity coach Bob Beatty said. “We didn’t panic. … I’m so proud of these young men.”

Down 14-7 and facing a fourth-and-goal at the Warren Central 3, Trinity got a 3-yard touchdown run from sophomore Armon Tucker to tie the score at 14 with 9:16 left.

Tucker had fumbled in the second quarter after taking a hit to his ribs but rebounded to finish with 106 yards on 15 carries. He also had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that gave Trinity a 7-0 lead.

“I made a promise that since a fumbled I had to come back better and score,” Tucker said.

After a Warren Central punt, Tucker had another huge run – a 49-yarder – to set up Mata’s go-ahead field goal. Quarterback Nathan McElroy handled a high snap, allowing Mata to make the kick.

“There’s no way you can prepare, not matter how many pressure kicks you take in practice,” said Mata, a senior. “That was crazy. … I’m proud of Nathan for getting that down. We’ve had a few troubles with that in practice, but come game time he comes in clutch. I love him.”

The Warriors (1-1) had a final possession, but RiLee Waggoner’s third-down sack of Cobe Moore all but ended the drive.

It was the third straight tight meeting between the two, with Trinity winning 42-41 here in 2017 and Warren Central winning 42-41 in Louisville last year.

