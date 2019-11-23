Warren Wolf — a legendary coach at Brick, Lakewood (New Jersey) — dies at 92

Warren Wolf, who was the Brick Township High School head football coach for 51 seasons from 1958-2008 and was also Lakewood High School’s head football coach for one season in 2010, died on Nov. 22 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. He was 92.

Wolf’s death was confirmed by current football coach Len Zdanowicz.

Others who played for or coached with Wolf said they were also informed of the death. At Wall High School’s football playoff game, the public address announcer shared the news with the crowd and extended condolences to the Wolf family.

A family member declined comment.

Wolf, whose 364 career wins are second in the history of New Jersey scholastic football to the 373 the late Vic Paternostro of Pope John of Sparta had, was also heavily involved in politics during his life.

Wolf was the mayor of Brick, an Ocean County councilman, a Brick councilman, an Ocean County freeholder, a state Assemblyman, and a member of the Brick Township Schools Board of Education at various stages of his life.

