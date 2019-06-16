Wasatch Academy three-star forward Bernardo da Silva commits to Hawaii

Bernardo da Silva, a three-star forward who was a key piece of Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah)’s GEICO Nationals run, has committed to a new college.

On Saturday, da Silva announced he will play for the University of Hawaii next season according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

He had previously been committed to BYU, but was granted a release when the team made a coaching change.

Da Silva, a 6-foot-9 forward from Brazil, helped Wasatch Academy go 26-4 and end up No. 10 in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings.

Wasatch coach David Evans told the Star-Advertiser that da Silva is a “fantastic athlete.”

“He’s a very good and skilled post player,” Evans said. “He can also stretch the floor because he can shoot the 3 and the mid-range, too.”

Da Silva averaged 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season, though Evans told the Star-Advertiser he could have averaged closer to 20 and 10 if da Silva went to a school in which the game flowed around him instead of one that was dictated around spreading the ball around.

In AAU ball over the summer, da Silva averaged 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, according to KHON2.

He is the second three-star 2019 player to commit to Hawaii since Friday.

Justin Webster, a combo guard from Hargrave Academy (Chatham, Virginia) committed on Friday, according to KHON2.