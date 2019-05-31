Wash. assistant wrestling coach arrested for raping three underaged girls, including one student

A 20-year-old assistant wrestling coach in Washington state has been arrested for allegedly raping a former student and two other underaged girls during his time at the school.

Dalton Jacob Cristelli was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree rape, third-degree rape and third-degree child rape. The arrest comes a week after police were alerted to an alleged sexual relationship between the assistant wrestling coach at Ferndale (Wash.) High School and a 15-year-old female student at the school. A subsequent investigation identified two other victims, who came forward to accuse Cristelli of rape.

Cristelli has already been relieved of his duties, with the school’s investigation into his actions finding the following, as laid out by the Bellingham Herald:

— Cristelli had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old student in March of 2019. — Cristelli had non-consensual sexual intercourse in the spring of 2016 with a girl who was 15 or 16 at the time. — Approximately three to five years ago, Cristelli has sexual intercourse with a female victim who was incapable of consent.

No timeframe for further criminal or legal action against Cristelli is known at this time, but as previously referenced, his position at Ferndale has been brought to a close.