Washington commit tops Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley and Sam Darnold at once

Of all the great quarterbacks in Orange County (Calif.) history, none has accomplished what Ethan Garbers did in the Corona Del Mar season opener.

Garbers, a senior and Washington commit, passed for a school record 480 yards and eight touchdowns during a 57-14 victory against Downey (Calif.) High School. According to the Orange County Register, the touchdown mark was good enough for an all-time county record.

And that, in turn, placed Garbers on top of USC legends Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley and Sam Darnold, among numerous other all-time greats to play in Orange County.

Another thing that sets Garbers apart from the other group of Orange County passing legends? He’s the only one who didn’t commit to USC.

Garbers committed to Washington ahead of Georgia, Boise State and Colorado, among others. But it appears that USC hasn’t been a primary contender for his future services, despite a junior season in which he passed for an astounding 55 touchdowns and 4,138 yards.

The best and most unique tidbit from Garbers’ performance? He completed a touchdown pass to everyone who caught any of his passes.