Washington lands commitment from 4-star Colorado OT Roger Rosengarten

The Washington Huskies are far more than solely Northwest players on the recruiting scene, and they just landed their latest four-star prospect from the mountains.

Roger Rosengarten, a four-star offensive tackle from Colorado power Valor Christian School (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) committed to the Huskies Friday, choosing Washington ahead of fellow finalist Oregon, in-state Pac-12 rival Colorado and other power programs across the West and the nation.

“When we visited Washington, it was the best fit for me and I really liked the location,” Rosengarten told 247Sports. “I liked the whole coaching staff, loved everything about it and there was not one con to the whole trip. I liked both schools, actually, but the thing was that I felt I fit in best at one program. There are so many opportunities in Seattle.”

Rosengarten visited Washington on official visits on back-to-back weekends earlier in June. The in-person observation of how Chris Peterson’s program does business was enough to convince him it’s where he belongs, which made him comfortable with making a commitment now. That, in turn, has eased some of the burden of recruiting from his shoulders.

“I’m so relieved. This recruiting process has been very good to me, but long,” Rosengarten told 247Sports. “I started to narrow things down and I’m glad I was able to get down to one school. I can’t wait to get up there and acclimated with all the guys. I’m excited to play football and dive into the academics up there. I’m really excited for the future.”

An All-American Bowl commit, Rosengarten is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Colorado and a top-15 offensive tackle nationally by 247Sports. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, he already has a Pac-12 frame and could compete to see time on the field not long after arriving on campus.