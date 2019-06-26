Racist graffiti, overturned port-a-potty found on Washington high school baseball field

Damage including racist graffiti and an overturned port-a-potty to a Washington high school baseball field is expected to cost about $1,000 to repair.

Over the weekend, Winlock High School (Lewis County, Washington) was hit by vandals, according to KIRO7.

A group of people, captured on camera, snuck onto the baseball field around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They are accused of spray painting racist messages and obscene drawings including genitalia.

Dugouts were “almost entirely covered” in profane words and images, according to Chronline.

It wasn’t just dugouts that were impacted. The vandals spray painted directly onto the field, according to KIRO7.

There was also trash strewn over the field and a portable toilet was tipped over. Bases were torn out and tossed around. Additionally, the mound and home plate were damaged, according to KIRO7.

It is expected that damages will cost about $1,000 to repair, according to KIRO7. Suspects could face felony level malicious mischief charges.

Members of the community covered the graffiti with dark green paint.

“The graffiti, especially for a school environment, was pretty obscene,” Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Dusty Breen told KIRO7.

Winlock School District Superintendent Rick Serns added that it was inappropriate for students “or anybody” to see.

“Everybody is upset, naturally,” he said. “We take pride in our community and our schools and our facilities.”