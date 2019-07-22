WATCH: 14-year-old basketball phenom Mikey Williams throws football 65 yards

Now it’s officially a trend.

Perhaps popularized by Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes’ frequent feats of strength, celebrities across different spheres of influence are all attempting to throw a football as far as they possibly can. Last week it was new Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This week it’s pre-pubescent hoops phenom Mikey Williams, the rising freshman who emerged as a star on LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s Blue Chips AAU squad in 2018 before becoming a one-man sensation in 2019.

Apparently he has the arm to play quarterback, too, as you can see from the video below:

Mikey Williams threw that 65 yards 😳 (via mikey/IG) pic.twitter.com/Q0H9HChZFh — Overtime (@overtime) July 21, 2019

That’s a heck of a pass … from a basketball star. Perhaps most impressive, Williams Jr.’s pass would have made for an absolutely perfect Hail Mary, receiver’s height extended at the back of the end zone. Picture perfect.

Football shouldn’t be in Mikey Williams’ future. After all, this is a man who some think would be an NBA first round pick if he were eligible tomorrow.

Then again, if basketball doesn’t work out, perhaps he still does have another athletic skill to fall back on.