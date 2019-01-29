Watch 15-year-old Mahailya Reeves bench press 355 pounds, break record

You think you know strength?

You don’t until you’ve see Mahailya Reeves. The 15-year-old is still a freshman at Union County High School (Lake Butler, Fla.), but she is already a record-holder weightlifter.

Reeves broke the Florida state record by bench pressing 355 pounds, according to Bleacher Report.

She posted a video on Twitter with a judge in the foreground and apparent students from her school cheering her on as she lifted.

Reeves didn’t just complete the rep — it looks like she did it with relative ease. The spotter helped her get it off the rack, but didn’t touch it again until Reeves had completed the rep and held the bar up for a second.

Reeves tweeted that she has been weightlifting since fifth grade.

Twitter was buzzing after she posted the video.

That’s light weight for this young lady she is a lion https://t.co/xfiPlOHUZ2 — Bryant Harrison (@BHarrison92) January 26, 2019

I’ve seen many of your videos and you’re always killing your lifts! I love that so many people support you and your dedication to compete. You are a great role model for younger girls already 💖💪🏾 — Bloom🌻 (@Shai_NoButter) January 26, 2019

I got so overwhelmed with happiness bro the air around me got wet pic.twitter.com/9EkQGfxtco — xoxoJasper (@J_Bayyy) January 26, 2019

And don’t you think for even a second that she skips leg day to perfect her bench press. Reeves posted an Instagram video front-squatting 430 pounds.

She’s built all over, tweeting a video of a 225-pound clean-and-jerk.