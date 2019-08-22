WATCH: Class of 2020 La. LB Keondre Brown suplexed a RB in a practice drill

USA Today Sports

Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Football

August 22, 2019

Woe is he who tries to run the ball past Keondre Brown. It’s apparently not a smart move.

Brown, a Class of 2020 recruit from Walker (La.) High School, exerted sheer wrath when lined up in a running game drill at a recent practice. With Brown able to rub right past the fullback who was his designated blocker, the 6-foot, 210-pound junior got to the running back first and made sure he wasn’t going any farther.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is a tackle with extreme prejudice:

It’s impossible to know whether Brown’s hit would have drawn a flag in an actual competitive game, and it’s anyone’s guess whether he’ll even get a shot at a play like that again during the season.

That said, at least Brown knows he has a future in professional wrestling if this whole football thing doesn’t work out.

