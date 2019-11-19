WATCH: 4-star LSU DT commit Jacobian Guillory squats 700 pounds

LSU is having a heck of a season. In addition to taking a dominant lead in the College Football Playoff standings, the Tigers are also in the midst of a major recruiting surge. One of their prized members of the Class of 2020 is four-star in-state defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, of Alexandria (La.) High School.

Guillory stands 6-foot-2, 330 pounds and may already be stronger than his frame. Much of that comes from his natural, god-given strength. The rest comes from workouts like this:

Yup, that’s Guillory squatting an astronomical 700 pounds, and lifting it like it’s no big deal. Bing, bang, boom.

Guillory’s Alexandria team is still in the state playoffs, so he’s still got plenty to fight for before he heads to Baton Rouge. Not that he would stop power lifting under either circumstance. He didn’t get to lift 700 pounds by skipping any scheduled leg days or max days. Keep them coming.