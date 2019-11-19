WATCH: 4-star Oklahoma TE recruit Mikey Henderson somehow caught this pass between three DBs

On a scale from 1 through 10 in terms of difficulty, Oklahoma tight end recruit Mikey Henderson’s latest touchdown catch is a full-on magic trick.

With Ranchview High School (Irving, Texas) in need of a big play, they threw the ball up to Henderson, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound target. That’s understandable because Henderson is A) Ranchview’s best player, and B) its biggest target. There was just one problem: He was triple covered at the time.

Yes, that makes the pass in question inadvisable. But, in Henderson’s case, it also just set up one of the plays of the season, with Henderson elevating in concert with the trio of defenders draped over him, coming down with the ball, sticking the landing and then racing to the end zone for a touchdown.

It was one of just two touchdowns in Ranchview’s season-ending playoff loss to Celina (Texas) High School. While he’ll surely be disappointed his high school career is over, Henderson can rest assured that he went out in style.