WATCH: 7-year-old girl delivers incredible Little League baseball highlight reel

Meet Ashlynn. She’s seven. She loves baseball, and she’s ready to play at a moment’s notice.

She was also apparently told that, “girls shouldn’t be playing baseball.” She was told wrong and she herself is the proof of that.

She’s not Jackie Bradley Jr. yet. But Ashlynn is already delivering some of the best plays of the summer, particularly when scaled for age.

That’s all very exciting. And that should give other little girls everywhere even more incentive to play the sports that friends, brothers or anyone else might question them for.

Ashlynn, 7, was told that “girls shouldn’t be playing baseball.” Here’s her response: pic.twitter.com/KHCcZBBgZe — Baseball For All (@baseballfor_all) July 22, 2019

After all, anyone who is questioning a girl about her desire to play baseball, or football, or anything else, may not truly be their friend.