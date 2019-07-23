USA Today Sports

WATCH: 7-year-old girl delivers incredible Little League baseball highlight reel

Photo: @baseballfor_all/Twitter video screen shot

WATCH: 7-year-old girl delivers incredible Little League baseball highlight reel

Baseball

WATCH: 7-year-old girl delivers incredible Little League baseball highlight reel

By July 23, 2019

By: |

Meet Ashlynn. She’s seven. She loves baseball, and she’s ready to play at a moment’s notice.

She was also apparently told that, “girls shouldn’t be playing baseball.” She was told wrong and she herself is the proof of that.

She’s not Jackie Bradley Jr. yet. But Ashlynn is already delivering some of the best plays of the summer, particularly when scaled for age.

That’s all very exciting. And that should give other little girls everywhere even more incentive to play the sports that friends, brothers or anyone else might question them for.

After all, anyone who is questioning a girl about her desire to play baseball, or football, or anything else, may not truly be their friend.

, , , , Baseball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/watch-7-year-old-girl-web-gems?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
WATCH: 7-year-old girl delivers incredible Little League baseball highlight reel
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.