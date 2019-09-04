WATCH: Another high school football catch of the year contender from Texas

Yes, we know that we’re only one week into the season in many places, two in others. But that can’t stop the highlight grabs when they’re coming fast and furious, and one from a small town high school football collective in Texas definitely belongs.

We’re speaking of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School (Pharr, Texas) football team and wide receiver Jon Garza, who somehow pulled down this completely preposterous highlight reel grab. And no, completely preposterous isn’t overstating it.

Let’s break down the Zapruder film footage here, shall we?

1) It starts with Garza being absolutely mugged about 10 yards off the line by a defender who can only avoid a misdemeanor assault charge by the fact that he wasn’t strong enough to hold on to Garza.

2) Garza breaks free and calls for the ball, but the pass isn’t delivered before the aforementioned defender (who is somehow still out of jail) sprints back into the play and appears to seal off Garza from the ball, which was a bit underthrown (or the route overrun, who are we to know how the play was diagrammed?).

3) Garza then pulls a move out of the Prestige from his bag of tricks, leaping to get above his defender, and then trapping the ball by tipping it with one hand to the other behind the defender’s helmet.

4) Not only does Garza come down with the ball, but he lands cleanly on his feet and sprints toward the end zone, eventually brought down inside the 5 yard line.

Make no mistake, highlight reel quality aside, this is an absolutely remarkable catch, and it deserves consideration among the best of the entire season, no matter what else comes in the weeks ahead.