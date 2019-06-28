WATCH: Antonio Brown works out with Hawaii high school

New Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown may be done with minicamp and team OTAs, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking a break from working out.
As noted by Hawaii News Now, Brown took time out from a trip to Hawaii to join the end of a practice for Maui (Hi.) High School’s football team.
Brown used Maui’s jugs machine and field to work out with the Sabres as they went through an offseason training practice.
Sporting a Maui hat, as you can see above, Brown came across as a pied piper-Batman crossover, running drills against high school opposition and closing out the session with a run of one-handed catches from the jugs machine while playing in the dark, the field illuminated by only nearby car headlights.
Was Brown’s appearance a stunt? Maybe. Was it a good one? Absolutely. It’s hard to find any fault with what he did, and it clearly had an impact on the teens he met and worked out with. That’s a good sign for Brown himself, the Raiders and certainly for the Maui athletes, who got the chance to meet a bona fide NFL superstar without traveling to the contiguous 48 states.