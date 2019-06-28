WATCH: Antonio Brown works out with Hawaii high school

New Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown may be done with minicamp and team OTAs, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking a break from working out.

As noted by Hawaii News Now, Brown took time out from a trip to Hawaii to join the end of a practice for Maui (Hi.) High School’s football team.

Brown used Maui’s jugs machine and field to work out with the Sabres as they went through an offseason training practice.

At the close of yesterday’s practice, members of our football team were beyond thrilled to join in a workout sesh w/ legendary NFL wide-receiver, Mr. Antonio Brown! MAHALO NUI @AB84, Cam & JT for the fun of hosting you! @SaberAthletics pic.twitter.com/QntYcjQh6O — Maui High School (@mauihighsabers) June 26, 2019

Sporting a Maui hat, as you can see above, Brown came across as a pied piper-Batman crossover, running drills against high school opposition and closing out the session with a run of one-handed catches from the jugs machine while playing in the dark, the field illuminated by only nearby car headlights.

Was Brown’s appearance a stunt? Maybe. Was it a good one? Absolutely. It’s hard to find any fault with what he did, and it clearly had an impact on the teens he met and worked out with. That’s a good sign for Brown himself, the Raiders and certainly for the Maui athletes, who got the chance to meet a bona fide NFL superstar without traveling to the contiguous 48 states.