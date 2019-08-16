USA Today Sports

Photo: @ballislife/@BronnyJamesJr/Twitter screen shot

WATCH: Bronny James hits Steph Curry-like shot sitting on bench

One thing that’s emerged from Bronny James’ move to California: Now there are cameras wherever he goes. That includes when he sits on the bench before a Blue Chips tournament game.

During one such recent tournament, James found himself receiving a pass as he sat on the bench. Once there with the ball in his hands, James did what everyone now does in the Steph Curry era: he let fly with an outlandish shot.

The result, at least this time, was precisely what Curry has so often turned into a viral moment: A clean swish, followed by a nonchalant reaction from LeBron James’ eldest son.

That’s pretty good. And, just perhaps, it may be the start of a new Bronny pastime. Bronny taking trick shots from the bench in warmups? Yes, please. Hard to think anyone would object to that … not even Steph Curry.

