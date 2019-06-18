WATCH: Cam Newton coaches his 7v7 team at IMG, and things get lit

Cam Newton is a busy man.

The Panthers starting quarterback has to lead his team’s offense and its development in the offseason. He’s integrating new pieces while refining a new throwing motion. He’s also serving as a loyal pitchman to a bevy of endorsed products to get his obligations out of the way before the season comes around.

All of those things serve as very real distractions from Newton’s other, more minor responsibility: Coaching his spring and summer 7v7 squad. He got a chance to do just that this weekend at IMG Academy in Flroida, and he made sure to make the most of it.

No, the CN1 squad didn’t win the entire tournament, but it performed admirably, and it definitely performed with more energy than it’s opponents.

Here, see for yourself:

It all made for a great tournament in Florida, with Newton’s appearance putting the event over the top.