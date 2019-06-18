USA Today Sports

WATCH: Cam Newton coaches his 7v7 team at IMG, and things get lit

WATCH: Cam Newton coaches his 7v7 team at IMG, and things get lit

Football

WATCH: Cam Newton coaches his 7v7 team at IMG, and things get lit

By June 18, 2019

By: |

Cam Newton is a busy man.

The Panthers starting quarterback has to lead his team’s offense and its development in the offseason. He’s integrating new pieces while refining a new throwing motion. He’s also serving as a loyal pitchman to a bevy of endorsed products to get his obligations out of the way before the season comes around.

All of those things serve as very real distractions from Newton’s other, more minor responsibility: Coaching his spring and summer 7v7 squad. He got a chance to do just that this weekend at IMG Academy in Flroida, and he made sure to make the most of it.

No, the CN1 squad didn’t win the entire tournament, but it performed admirably, and it definitely performed with more energy than it’s opponents.

Here, see for yourself:

It all made for a great tournament in Florida, with Newton’s appearance putting the event over the top.

, , , , Football, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/watch-cam-newton-coaches-his-7v7-team-at-img-and-things-get-lit
WATCH: Cam Newton coaches his 7v7 team at IMG, and things get lit
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.