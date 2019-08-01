WATCH: Chad Johnson's 14-year-old daughter Cha'iel Johnson inherited his blazing speed

Chad Johnson’s NFL legacy is most well known for his celebratory antics and brief period at the apex of the NFL receiving ranks. That success was based largely on his breakaway speed.

Now we know his athleticism has carried over to the next generation.

As noted by FloTrack, 14-year-old Cha’iel Johnson ran a 4:42 1500-meter race one day and 2:09.38 in an 800-meter sprint the very next day. That is blazing, blazing speed, especially for a runner who has yet to step foot on a high school campus.

Thought 14-year-old Cha’iel Johnson’s 4:42 1500m win yesterday was impressive? 2:09.38 win in the 800m final today😭 pic.twitter.com/BmucdYUkej — FloTrack (@FloTrack) July 31, 2019

The best part about Johnson’s highlight? Her celebratory zest after the finish. She truly is her father’s daughter.

Something tells us this is definitely not the last we’ll see of Cha’iel Johnson, or of Chad Johnson’s progeny in general. Lets certainly hope it’s not.