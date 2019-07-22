WATCH: Chris Tyree, Va. 4-star RB, had stutter step so shifty he lost his own headgear

Notre Dame running back commit Chris Tyree is absolutely among the most exciting backfield recruits in the Class of 2020. The Thomas Dale High School (Chester, Va.) all-purpose back has a game that features elite athleticism and elusiveness. He showcased both of those in one of the one-on-one drills at The Opening.

The video you see above filtered out to the internet on Sunday, though it appears to have come from The Opening Finals a couple weeks earlier. No matter. What truly stands out is Tyree’s body control and it’s ability to not only fake out a defender, but even his own head.

Yes, that’s Tyree’s headgear that goes flying after he makes an absolutely tremendous shake-and-bake move against one of the nation’s best defenders.

That’s a winner of a move, apparently against anyone. And that makes Tyree a big winner himself, at least when it comes to man-on-man drills.

Naturally, that’s just a small part of the game of football. Luckily Tyree is also excellent at the other core running back skills, which is a big part of the reason that Notre Dame was so hawkish in recruiting him.

Now that he’s headed to South Bend, Fighting Irish fans get to enjoy watching him with moves like this one.