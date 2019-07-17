WATCH: Colo. AAU hoops team wins on insane full court buzzer beater

Colorado Havoc Gold with the full court buzzer beater by Teon Thomas for the win! @bxsthoops pic.twitter.com/BvJp9qD8SE — Colorado Havoc (@ColoradoHavocBC) July 7, 2019

A Colorado AAU team captured a game earlier in July thanks to what can only be considered the clubhouse leader for buzzer beater of the year.

That’s the Colorado Havoc above. More specifically, it’s Havoc star Teon Thomas grabbing the rebound of a missed free throw and chucking the ball the full length of the court.

The resulting trey was good for a win for the Havoc at a BXST event, and instant stardom for Thomas, who remains a virtual ghost online.

That may not stay that way for long with Thomas rightfully earning the plaudits for A) having the piece of mind to fling a buzzer-beater when he did, and B) actually hitting the dang thing.

We’ll see if Thomas or Havoc can keep it up. Even if not, at least now everyone knows that Thomas turned in one of the more memorable shots in years.