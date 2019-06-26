WATCH: Colo. girls dunking phenom Fran Belibi slams down alley oop at Stanford

Prep girls hoops phenom Fran Belibi’s high school dunks earned national — even international — attention. Now that she’s formally graduated from Regis Jesuit School (Aurora, Colo.), Belibi is now on campus at Stanford.

As much as some things change, some things stay the same. In this case, Belibi’s incredible vertical leaping prowess.

Belibi’s latest highlight reel slam comes off an alley oop from a future Stanford teammate. The pass was perfect, but the dunk was sublime.

Of all Belibi’s dunks, this is the most athletic. It also hasn’t happened in a game yet, so it’s possible that we’re still years away from seeing Belibi pull off this move in the flow of game action.

Still, now that you’ve seen it in practice, it’s going to happen in a game, isn’t it?

Get ready, Pac-12. Fran Belibi is coming, and there’s no escape.