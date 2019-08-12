WATCH: D.C. Little Leaguer wins introductions with 'Chipotle is my life'

The slate of Little League World Series qualifiers is set after teams from the different regions all concluded their tournaments Saturday and Sunday. Those winners didn’t include the squad from Washington, D.C., which is a shame because it means we won’t see any more of Mason Wetzel.

Who? This guy:

THERE GOES MYYYYY HERO pic.twitter.com/Dl4QNZ3HbY — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) August 9, 2019

Regardless of how one personally feels about Chipotle, this is nothing short of heroic. A young man used his 15 seconds of fame to pump up a brand that needs no pumping, to tie-in to a meme and perhaps get a shot at free Chipotle for a year?

Well, apparently not that second part. Chipotle’s social media account @ChipotleTweets took notice of the introduction when it was shared by ESPN Sports Center anchor Randy Spot, but opted against publicly pledging to give him free food. That’s not to say it won’t happen, just that the national Chipotle organization isn’t going to make it happen.

That means it’s up to Wetzel to take his ‘Chipotle is my life’ campaign to the streets. Or at least to social media. The good news? Now that his team has been eliminated from the mid-Atlantic region, he’s got plenty of time.