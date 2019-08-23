WATCH: Frank Gore Jr. went off at QB in a season-opening loss

While his father works his way on to yet another NFL roster, Frank Gore Jr. is getting ever-closer to his collegiate football future. A 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior at Killian High School (Miami, Fla.), Gore Jr. is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in any situation.

Perhaps that explains why Killian spent so much of the game with Gore Jr. — a running back prospect — lined up behind center as a scrambling quarterback provocateur.

To say that Gore Jr. was a compelling threat with the ball is an understatement. Judge for yourself:

What’s even more impressive about Gore Jr. is that he put on that performance in a one-sided loss. The final score in Thursday night’s Killian season opener was 41-7 in favor of crosstown rival Palmetto (Miami, Fla.). That scoreline almost instantly drowns out the good things Gore Jr. accomplished.

That could become the trend for Gore Jr. moving forward. Killian is bound to lose more games. Gore Jr. needs a lot more help. In the meantime, he’ll keep donning his Super Man cape every week until he heads off to Florida Atlantic.