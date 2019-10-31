WATCH: Wash. 3-star QB channels Tecmo Bowl Bo Jackson on ridiculous TD run off botched snap

Sometimes the most compelling high school football plays don’t reach the surface on social media or ye olde interwebs immediately after they happen. That doesn’t mean they aren’t all-time great plays, which is precisely how we’re filing this touchdown from a senior quarterback at a high school in Washington.

Meet Brady Robison. The Eastlake High School (Sammamish, Wash.) quarterback has committed to play for Montana State but continues to receive recruiting attention from larger Division I FBS programs. Here’s just one of the reasons why:

If that play doesn’t leave you with your jaw on the floor, well, it must be wired shut. An improvisational masterstroke, Robison’s wild dash started with an errant shotgun snap from the 13-yard-line, saw him zig and zag back 32 yards to avoid being sacked following a recovery on the run, then concluded with a sprint down the right side, behind a pair of fortuitous blockers for a truly remarkable touchdown,

The reactions on social media have stayed within a relatively predictable range, from Tecmo Bowl to Madden:

Man this guy @gradyrobison5 is like Bo Jackson in Super Techno Bowl https://t.co/UfbODM4hUU — Lavelle Durant (@Trainervelle) October 19, 2019

He was in his MADDEN BAG on this one 😯 (via @gradyrobison5) pic.twitter.com/5T5LxthsZr — Overtime (@overtime) October 31, 2019

No one is wrong, of course. This was absolutely a video game highlight. We’re not sure Robison could ever recreate it, but given the attention he’s now receiving from the likes of Washington State (which recently extended him a scholarship offer), perhaps others are. We wouldn’t blame them.